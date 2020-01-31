Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.84.

ALXN stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $113,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

