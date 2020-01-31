Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

ALEC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 36,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alector will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,442,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alector by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

