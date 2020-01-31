Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, approximately 563 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:ALACU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alberton Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

