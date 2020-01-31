Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

AIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.71.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 124,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,450. Albany International has a one year low of $68.24 and a one year high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

