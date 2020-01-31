AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Outperform by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.10.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,684. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.