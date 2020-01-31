Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APD traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.06 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.