Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 43.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.