AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.33. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 17,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

