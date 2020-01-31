Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target hoisted by Sidoti from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 434,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a P/E ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.25. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.