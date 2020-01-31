Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. 368,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,639. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $774.87 million, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 185,201 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

