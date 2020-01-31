AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. AFLAC makes up about 3.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 134,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.