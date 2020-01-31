Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Shares Down 5%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 763,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,280,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

