Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.70. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4,308,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

