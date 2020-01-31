Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700,000 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,505. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $981.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 389,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

