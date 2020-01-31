Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Trading Down 6.3%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 14,733 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 million and a PE ratio of -21.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.16.

In related news, insider Frederick (Fred) Hess 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

