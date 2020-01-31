Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.18

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Aeon has a market cap of $2.78 million and $1,609.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00766430 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

