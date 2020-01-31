Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.36. 280,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.