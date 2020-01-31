Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE AAV remained flat at $C$2.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 435,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,864. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of $416.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

