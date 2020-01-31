Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Advanced Share Registry’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Advanced Share Registry has a fifty-two week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.78 ($0.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.73.

Advanced Share Registry Company Profile

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and associated services in Perth, Western Australia. The company offers online tools to find and view share information. It also engages in property investment business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

