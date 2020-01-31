Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 59,016,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

