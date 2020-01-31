Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMD opened at $48.78 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

