Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

