Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $356.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

