Adient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,586 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,325% compared to the typical volume of 392 put options.

ADNT stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

