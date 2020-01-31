adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €273.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €273.00 ($317.44) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €284.05 ($330.29).

FRA ADS opened at €292.10 ($339.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €298.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €280.42. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

