Actinium Market Capitalization Hits $514,115.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Actinium has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $514,115.00 and approximately $5,772.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,721,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.