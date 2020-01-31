ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $95.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.36 million and the highest is $99.10 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $336.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $485.79 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,583. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.78.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

