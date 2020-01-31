Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

