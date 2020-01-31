A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.95

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.85. A10 Networks shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 9,325 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.75.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

