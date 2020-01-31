A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $43.81. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 6,386,925 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 554,147 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

