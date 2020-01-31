A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.127-3.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.A. O. Smith also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE AOS opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

