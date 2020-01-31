A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

AOS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 107,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.