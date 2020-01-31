99,067 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.08% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 362,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,469. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

