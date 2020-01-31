9,892 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $51.36. 3,152,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.