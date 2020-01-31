6,808 Shares in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,420. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

