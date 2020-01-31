6,276 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Prudent Investors Network

Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.5% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

