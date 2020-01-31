$613.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $613.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.53 million and the lowest is $554.72 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $624.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

XEC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $45.77. 983,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,544. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

