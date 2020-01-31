$6.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.64 billion to $28.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. 11,692,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.