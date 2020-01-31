498,167 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 498,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,477. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.