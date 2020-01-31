4,826,750 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,826,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,867,000. General Electric comprises approximately 4.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,182,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

