$418.45 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $418.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $401.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.49. 711,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

