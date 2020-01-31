4,174 Shares in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $207,795,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $18,819,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $11,615,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $18,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $13.08 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

