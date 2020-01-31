400 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $88.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

