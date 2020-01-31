2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.83, approximately 942,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,199,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,475,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,111,000 after buying an additional 164,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 2U by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 2U by 965.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

