2,850 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.46. The stock had a trading volume of 978,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $173.35 and a one year high of $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

