1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.96. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2,195 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

