$19.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post sales of $19.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.45 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year sales of $79.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.57 billion to $81.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.11 billion to $83.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,757,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,067,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

