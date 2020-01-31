175,668 Shares in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $10,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 587,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,405,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344,984 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

