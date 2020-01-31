151,655 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

