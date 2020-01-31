12,607 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,041. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

